Start your DIY toolkit w/ a Milwaukee M12 hammer drill, driver, and ratchet for $199 ($350+ value)

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with bonus 3.8-inch Ratchet for $199 shipped. Separately, you’d pay around $120 each for the impact driver and ratchet, with the hammer drill setting you back closer to $160. This is a great starter kit thanks to its included two batteries and three tools. Hammer drills are ideal for securing items into concrete, the impact driver is perfect for wood, and the ratchet is a must-have for vehicle maintenance. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and just pick up a BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Lithium Impact Driver for $59.50 shipped at Amazon. Starting out your toolkit with an impact driver is a great idea because it can be used for drilling and driving alike, making it the perfect starting point.

And don’t forget to pick up a set of bits. This 40-piece DEWALT Impact-ready FlexTorq Screw Driving Set is just $18.50 Prime shipped and gives you everything you need to get started.

Milwaukee M12 Fuel Combo Kit features:

Most capable 12-Volt hammer drill with the power to perform a wide range of applications

Lightest weight in its class for tool belt portability and less fatigue in the work day

Most compact in its class for the best access in tight spaces

1/2 in. all metal chuck for maximum grip and bit retention

POWERSTATE brushless motor delivers 1300 in. lbs. of fastening torque for faster driving speeds

Red link plus intelligence prevents damage to the tool and battery due to overloading or overheating

REDLITHIUM batteries deliver more work per charge and more work over the life of the battery

