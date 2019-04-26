Mohu’s Beam 60-Mile HDTV Antenna can be yours for just $45 shipped (Reg. $70), more

Best Buy’s official eBay store offers the Mohu Beam Premium 60-Mile OTA HDTV Antenna for $44.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy for the same price. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate, comes within $5 of our previous mention and is the second-best price we’ve tracked. Mohu’s Beam Antenna can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 60 miles away and sports a weather-resistant design. That makes it a solid option for both indoor and outdoor setups and for bringing news, sports and more into your cord-cutting kit. Rated 4/5 stars from over 180 customers. Not sure what channels are available in your area? Swing by AntennaWeb for a rundown of your area’s OTA content. Head below for more.

Alternatively, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront also offers the Mohu Leaf Supreme Indoor HDTV Antenna for $76.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $90 like at Mohu’s online storefront, that’s good for a 14% discount and comes within $7 of our previous mention. This OTA Antenna can pull in HDTV content from up to 65 miles away. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Picking up today’s discounted antennas is a great way to kick start your cord-cutting setup. Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience. And speaking of Plex, those looking to save on a Pass subscription can get six months for just $20 ($30 value).

Mohu Beam 60-Mile HDTV Antenna features:

Pull in HDTV signals from local stations up to 60 miles away with this Mohu Beam antenna. It’s 23 inches long and looks like a sound bar to blend with your home entertainment equipment, and you can mounts it on the wall. This Mohu Beam antenna includes a signal amplifier for clear digital reception.

