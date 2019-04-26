Score Nike’s Sportswear Open Hem Club Pants for just $20 Prime shipped at Amazon (50% off)

- Apr. 26th 2019 10:00 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the NIKE Sportswear Men’s Open Hem Club Pants for $19.98 Prime shipped. Regularly $40, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen. These pants are perfect for workouts or post training and its brushed fleece will keep you warm. They also have a drawstring waist for added comfort as well as an open hem for breathability. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, stay hydrated while working out and throughout the day with the CamelBak Chute Mug that’s priced at $1 for the 1L bottle. This is rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 800 reviews from Amazon customers. Even better, it features a magnetic closure to prevent spills.

Nike Open Hem Club Pants feature:

  • Brushed-back fleece is soft and warm
  • Slim ribbed waistband with external drawstring for a clean look
  • NIKE logo embroidered on left hip
  • Open hem provides a nonrestrictive fit
  • Side and back pockets offer convenient storage

