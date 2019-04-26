NutriBullet’s Balance Bluetooth Blender drops to $90 for today only (Reg. up to $180)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the NutriBullet Balance Bluetooth Enabled Blender for $89.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $180, this model currently goes for $129 at Walmart and starts at $118 from third party Amazon sellers. While we have seen it go for slightly less, today’s deal is the best price we can find. It “calculates the nutritional data of the smoothie ingredients and sends the information to your smartphone via Bluetooth.” Along with the stainless steel blade, it ships with a pair of travel blending cups and flip-top lids. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the Bluetooth functionality doesn’t do anything for you, there are certainly some great options out there for less. The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender is a solid choice for a personal-sized smoothie blender and goes for just $30 at Amazon right now. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for deals on coffee makers, furniture and much more.

NutriBullet Balance Bluetooth Enabled Blender:

Keep track of your nutrition intake with this NutriBullet Balance smoothie blender. It calculates the nutritional data of the smoothie ingredients you’re using and sends the information to your smartphone via Bluetooth. This NutriBullet Balance smoothie blender comes with two 32-oz. blending cups with lip rings and to-go lids for versatility.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!