Vintage photography is yours with a Polaroid OneStep 2 camera for $87 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon offers the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF for $86.99 shipped in graphite. That’s down $33 from the original price, $13 less than the current regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. While your iPhone may be capable of snapping some pretty cool pictures, you can kick it old school with a Polaroid Originals and simply point, shoot and print your images. Features include a 60-day battery life, “high-quality” lenses, and a built-in flash. With a 41-degree field of view, you’ll be able to capture all of the action. Rated 4+ stars by 55% of Amazon reviewers.

With your savings, be sure to grab some replacement film. You can pick up a pack for around $15 at Amazon. This is an easy way to have extra on-hand for when the initial included pack runs out.

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF features:

Easy to use: just point & Shoot. Compose your shot, press the red button and magic will appear

Self-timer function – 60-day battery life: high performance lithium Ion battery, 1300mAh, 3. 7V nominal voltage, 4. 81Wh

High-quality lens: optical grade Polycarbonate and Acrylic lenses – fixed focus lens: 2 feet – Infinity – field of view: 41 degrees vertical and 40 degrees horizontal

Powerful built-in flash, flash system: vacuum discharge tube strobe – shutter system: Custom design, using precision step motor shutter

Included in box: One-step 2 V camera – USB charging cable – neck Strap – User Manual

Compatible with both I-type and 600 film

