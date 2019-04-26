Razor’s RDS All-Terrain Dirt Scooter is now 20% off, down to $79 shipped just in time for summer

Amazon offers the Razor RDS All-Terrain Dirt Scooter in red and black for $79 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $99 as of late, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches Amazon’s all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches the $140 list price at Razor direct. With a tubular BMX-style steel fork frame and two rugged pneumatic tires, this scooter pairs Razor quality with off-road action. The air-filled tires give it a smoother ride when cruising around the pavement as well, making it a notable option for all kinds of environments. Razor RDS can support up to 220-pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Razor’s off-road scooter is a bit more action-oriented than its standard line of street-bound models. So a great way to put your savings to use if by bringing home a helmet to keep you or your little ones safe.

Razor RDS All-Terrain Dirt Scooter features:

Featuring BMX-style steel fork, fixed riser y-style handlebars, a heavy-duty aluminum frame and wheels, and pneumatic tires specifically made for dominating in the dirt, you are destined to leave everyone else in your dust. Looking for more radical in your ride? For off-roading that’s off-the-charts, The Razor Dirt Scooter (RDS) gets you to the back roads.

