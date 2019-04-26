SNES classic Chrono Trigger now down to $5 on iOS/Apple TV (Reg. $10)

- Apr. 26th 2019 10:06 am ET

0

Widely considered to be one of the best RPGs of the SNES era, if not of all time, Chrono Trigger for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $4.99. The regularly $10 classic hasn’t dropped this low since December of 2018 and can now be added to your iOS game library at 50% off. There are no IPAs here and it is also playable on Apple TV. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We have some solid app deals to end the week off today including Packing Pro, Infinity Dungeon RPG VIP, Tower of Fortune 3, Drop The Chicken 2 and Civilization VI for Mac. You’ll find all of those and more in today’s roundup right here.

iOS Universal: Chrono Trigger (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Packing Pro, Drop The Chicken 2, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League Switch $12, Overwatch GOTY Edition from $18, more

Chrono Trigger:

CHRONO TRIGGER is the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY. As the story unfolds, embark on a journey to different eras: the present, the middle ages, the future, prehistory, and ancient times! Whether you’re a first-time player or a longtime fan, this epic quest to save a planet’s future promises hours of enthralling adventure!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard