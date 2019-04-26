SNES classic Chrono Trigger now down to $5 on iOS/Apple TV (Reg. $10)

Widely considered to be one of the best RPGs of the SNES era, if not of all time, Chrono Trigger for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $4.99. The regularly $10 classic hasn’t dropped this low since December of 2018 and can now be added to your iOS game library at 50% off. There are no IPAs here and it is also playable on Apple TV. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal: Chrono Trigger (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

Chrono Trigger:

CHRONO TRIGGER is the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY. As the story unfolds, embark on a journey to different eras: the present, the middle ages, the future, prehistory, and ancient times! Whether you’re a first-time player or a longtime fan, this epic quest to save a planet’s future promises hours of enthralling adventure!

