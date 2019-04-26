Keep wood floors good as new w/ the Swiffer WetJet Starter Kit for $18 (Reg. $25) + more from $4

Amazon offers the Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Mopping and Cleaning Starter Kit for $18.10 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart with pickup where available. It regularly goes for $25, which is what you’d be paying at Target (unless you have a REDCard). Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. This is safe for most floor types and includes a battery-powered mop, cleaning pads, and a bottle of solution. I use a Swiffer WetJet for my wood floors and couldn’t be happier with how clean it leaves them. Plus, it’s super easy to handle. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals on cleaning supplies.

More cleaning supplies on sale:

Speaking of cleaning supplies, Target recently launched a new line of sustainable home essentials called Everspring. You can read more about Everspring, and the potential savings it can yield for you, right here.

Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Mopping & Cleaning Kit:

Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Spray Mop gives you a great clean on virtually any floor in your home. With a unique dual-nozzle sprayer, this all-in-one mopping system breaks up and dissolves tough messes for a powerful clean. Its cleaning solution loosens dirt and lifts it off the floor, pulling dirt and grime into the WetJet pad and locking it away for good.

