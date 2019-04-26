Keep Targus’ Slim MacBook Bag on hand for business meetings at $15 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Targus Slim Classic Laptop Bag for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Walmart when you opt for free in-store pickup or checkout with $35 in your cart. That’s 25% off the typical rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. There are times when a backpack comes across as too casual. By keeping this Targus bag around, you’ll be able to choose accordingly when heading to meetings where a more business-like appearance is preferred. With room for most 16-inch laptops, this bag is ready to hold every MacBook that Apple currently sells. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Always have a mouse with you when you apply today’s savings toward’s Amazon’s Wireless offering at $10. It works with both Windows and Mac, making it a versatile solution that will work on most computers.
Targus Slim Classic Laptop Bag features:
- Foam padded laptop compartment helps absorb the shock of regular use and protect your laptop from other objects in your bag
- Slim design for the style-conscious minimalist who likes to travel light
- Dedicated compartment with reinforced backing separates files
- Trolley strap easily attaches to rolling luggage
