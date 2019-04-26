Get outdoors with Wayfair’s Flash Sale: Up to 70% off furniture, decor & more

For a limited time only, Wayfair’s Outdoor Sale offers up to 70% off furniture, decor and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery on orders over $49. Add a warm glow to your space with the Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table. Originally priced at $400, during the sale you can find it marked down to $106. This fire pit is weather-resistant and it features a spark screen to keep guests comfortable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Another great piece from this sale is the Outdoor Rocking Chair with a cushion included for $103. This rocker was originally priced at $299 and will be a perfect lounge piece for summer. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Wayfair include:
- Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table $106 (Orig. $400)
- 4 Piece Sofa Set With Cushions $372 (Orig. $949)
- Aluminum Patio Gazebo $624 (Orig. $759)
- Outdoor Rocking Chair with Cushion $103 (Orig. $299)
- 8 Piece Sofa Set with Cushions $669 (Orig. $1,073)
- Noreen Bar Serving Cart $265 (Orig. $629)
- 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating w/ Cushions $719 (Orig. $1,499)
- …and even more deals…
