Enjoy crystal clear audio w/ Anker’s Gold Box: ZOLO Liberty wireless earbuds $70 (Reg. $100), more

- Apr. 27th 2019 9:23 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a selection of its SoundCore audio products on sale from $45 shipped. Our top pick is the ZOLO Liberty True-wireless Earbuds for $69.99, which normally fetches $100, At 30% off, this is what we normally see the headphones go on sale for and is the best available. These are great alternatives to Apple’s higher-priced AirPods, offering a true-wireless experience for less. Plus, thanks to the included charging case, you’ll enjoy up to 100 hours of listening on a single charge. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of shoppers and you can browse the entire sale here.

Ditch the true-wireless style and save some cash. This highly-rated model from Mpow offers books to keep the buds secured in your ears for $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s not quite as convenient as the true-wireless style of the above ZOLO Liberty earbuds, but you’re saving about 75% going this way if you don’t mind it.

Anker Zolo Liberty Truly Wireless Earbuds feature:

  • Graphene-Enhanced Sound: Pioneering audio technology delivers superior clarity and treble. A sound-tight seal ensures deep bass and exceptional isolation.
  • 40 Hours of Power: Get 5 hours of playtime from a single charge, boosted to 40 with the included charging case.
  • GripFit™ Technology: Liberty’s earbuds are tailored to fit comfortably and securely in your ears.
  • Bluetooth 5: The latest Bluetooth technology delivers a rock-solid connection for skip-free music.v

