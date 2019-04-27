Take 25% off this ARRIS DOCSIS 3.0 modem + 802.11ac router: $121 (up to $120/yr in savings)

Amazon is offering the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Modem with built-in 802.11ac 1900Mbps Wi-FI Router for $120.89 shipped. Normally $160, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you’re renting a modem/router from your ISP, then you’re likely paying up to $120 per year for something you don’t really own. Just one year of owning this modem and it’ll pay for itself, with every month after that giving you bonus savings. Plus, this model will likely provide more speed than your rented modem/router does. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

Ditch the built-in Wi-Fi and go for this NETGEAR CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem for $45 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just know that you’ll need to buy a separate Wi-Fi router when using this modem, as there’s not one built-in.

ARRIS SURFboard Modem + Router features:

3 products in 1: 16×4 Cable Modem, AC1900 WiFi Router and Gigabit 4 port Wired Router

Ceritified on Comcast Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse Networks), Mediacom and many other US Cable Internet Providers. Requires Internet Service.

Cable Modem is 16 Download and 4 Upload Bonded Channels with Internet Download speeds up 686 Mbps based on your Internet Service Plan. Approved for plans up to 300 Mbps.

Compatible with major U.S. Cable Providers and supports IPv4 and IPv6-the latest Internet standard. Wi-Fi beamforming – max coverage and performance

2 year warranty with US based customer service. Refer to the Quick Start Guide and Installation video.Router is AC1900 dual band WiFi with 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Great for streaming HD Videos and gaming.

