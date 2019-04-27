Travel smarter w/ highly-rated Delsey Paris luggage from $69 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of Delsey Paris Luggage from $69 shipped. Our favorite is the Helium Aero 21-inch Carry-on Expandable Spinner Trolley for $79.99, which normally goes for $120. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically, taking second place only to a 2017 mention at $70. If you’re often finding yourself on flights, this is a must-have piece of travel luggage. Being expandable, you’ll be able to fit a few days worth of essentials in this small carry-on. Plus, the 360-degree wheels make navigating airports a breeze. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can shop the entire sale here.

Lose a bit of storage and save some cash with AmazonBasics’ Hardside Spinner Carry-on for $50 shipped. The above Delsey Paris option does offer more room, but if you only need one or two outfits in your carry-on, this is a great alternative.

Dels\ey Paris Helium Aero Carry-on features:

  • 100% polycarbonate with glossy finish which makes the case extremely lightweight
  • Four twin spinner wheels assuring multi-directional rolling and optional stability with zero weight on your hand
  • Recessed “one-button” locking handle system with industrial grade aluminum tubes and molded ergonomic comfort grip handle
  • The size and weight restrictions for carry-on luggage vary by airline. Please contact your airline for more information. If your bag is overstuffed, it may not be approved for carry-on use by the airlines.
  • Integrated 3-dial TSA-accepted combination lock

