Enjoy music without distractions w/ Sony’s XM3 noise-cancelling headphones: $278 (Reg. $348)

- Apr. 27th 2019 10:06 am ET

0

NeweggFlash is offering the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones for $278 shipped. For comparison, they go for $348 normally and this is the lowest we’ve tracked these headphones in new condition. If you find yourself working in noisy environments often (like coffee shops, airports, and the like), this is a must-have. I’ve taken my XM3’s with me on international flights, car rides, and other very noisy places when working, and they do a fantastic job at blocking out distractions and noise while still allowing me to enjoy a podcast, music, or movie. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and be sure to swing by our review where we dubbed them the ANC King.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t mind sacrificing Sony’s name to save some cash? The COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are just $55 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and offer peace and quiet for less. Though the fit and ANC quality won’t be the same as Sony’s XM3’s, COWIN is a great starting point for your first entry into noise cancelation.

And don’t forget about our Anker Gold Box today. If you’d rather have true-wireless earbuds or speakers to enjoy your music, we’ve got some great options from just $45 for you.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology
  • Built-In Rechargeable Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC
  • LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs
  • Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups
  • Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling
  • Tap Controls for Audio & Calls
  • Comfortable & Lightweight Design
  • Includes Stereo Connector Cable

