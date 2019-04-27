Achieve the perfect winged eyeliner every time with 2 of these stamp pens for $10 (Save 30%)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Vogue Effects (98% positive lifetime) via Amazon offers the Lovoir Wingliner Stamp Eyeliner Pen 2-pack for $9.97 Prime shipped. Note: you can get select colors for slightly less if you opt for Subscribe & Save, but you have to remember to cancel. Regularly $14, that’s close to 30% off and the best we’ve tracked on Amazon. It takes plenty of practice plus a steady hand to get the perfect winged liner look. But if you lack either of those things, buy these pens instead. They will allow you to achieve an even, smudge-free look in very little time. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.

Good news if you’re a Sephora Rouge member: Sephora’s Beauty Insider Spring Event is now live with 20% off sitewide. For VIBs and Insiders, the sale begins next week and offers discounts of 10% to 15% off.

Don’t forget to have some eye makeup remover on hand to help lift off your liner before you go to sleep at night.

Lovoir Wingliner Stamp Eyeliner Pen:

Vegan friendly formula

Cruelty free

Smudgeproof & waterproof

Dramatically reduce the time of your makeup routine

Double-sided (stamp on one end, pen on the other)

