Today only, pick up Amazon Fire TV streamers from $25: Cube w/ Alexa $65 (Reg. $120), more

Today only, Woot offers various Fire TV devices from $24.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. You can grab the Amazon Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player with Alexa for $64.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee does apply. That’s good for 46% off the regular going rate at Amazon and other retailers, and within $5 of our previous mention. This full-featured streaming media player can not only deliver all of your favorite content, it also controls home theater systems and smart homes. You’ll be able to access all of your favorite streaming services in 4K and HDR. More details in our hands-on review and head below for additional deals.

Woot also has the the previous-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick for $24.99. As a comparison, this model typically sold for $40 and our previous mention was $30. It does feature an Alexa remote, but not the latest-generation model with volume control that was recently announced. Fire TV Stick delivers all of your favorite streaming media content in one location. Alexa compatibility delivers the ability to easily control your smart home gear and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Fire TV Cube features:

Fire TV Cube is the first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa. From across the room, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play what you want to watch.

With far-field voice recognition, eight microphones, and beamforming technology, Fire TV Cube hears you from any direction. Enjoy hands-free voice control of content—search, play, pause, fast forward, and more. Plus control the power and volume on your TV, soundbar, and A/V receiver as well as change live cable or satellite channels with just your voice.

Fire TV Cube has a built-in speaker that lets you check the weather, listen to the news, control compatible smart home devices, and more—even with the TV off. Fire TV Cube is always getting smarter with new Alexa skills and voice functionality.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!