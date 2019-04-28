Amazon takes up to 80% off a wide range of top-rated Kindle eBooks from under $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a wide selection of its top-rated Kindle eBooks by up to 80% with deals starting from $0.99. There are a variety of different genres in the sale, meaning that just about everyone will be able to find a new book to add to their digital collection. Each of today’s discounted digital books will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. Most of the eBooks normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. As the name of the sale suggests, all of the discounted titles are highly-rated. Shop the entire sale here to find the latest edition to your digital library.

And Then There Were None synopsis:

Ten people, each with something to hide and something to fear, are invited to a isolated mansion on Indian Island by a host who, surprisingly, fails to appear. On the island they are cut off from everything but each other and the inescapable shadows of their own past lives. One by one, the guests share the darkest secrets of their wicked pasts. And one by one, they die…

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!