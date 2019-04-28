Bose’s Alexa-enabled SoundTouch 30 Wireless Speaker returns to Amazon low at $399 (20% off)

Amazon offers the Bose SoundTouch 30 Alexa-enabled Wireless Speaker for $399 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. Normally selling for $500 at retailers like Bose direct as well as B&H, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This speaker works over Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and offers direct integration with Amazon Music and Spotify. Bose’s SoundTouch 30 also has an equally-impressive audio array, thanks to waveguide and high-performance drivers that tout room-filling sound in a compact form-factor. Alexa voice control rounds out the notable inclusions. Nearly 870 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

While the SoundTouch 30 features voice control capabilities, it doesn’t have Alexa built-in. If you’re looking to control audio playback and more, consider putting your savings towards the best-selling Echo Dot at Amazon.

Bose SoundTouch Wireless Speaker features:

There’s a world of music out there. And the SoundTouch® 30 wireless music system is the easiest way to play it throughout your home – wirelessly. It connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network without any complicated equipment. Place this compact system just about anywhere around your home and enjoy clear, room-filling sound. It’s part of an entire family of wireless products for every room of your home. A free, powerful app lets you explore millions of songs from music services, Internet radio stations and your stored music library. And with SoundTouch®, you can play any of that music instantly, without a phone or tablet. Simply press one of six presets on the speaker or remote, and your favorite music starts.

