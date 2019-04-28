Save 25% or more on Intex Above Ground Pools and accessories from $7 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 25% or more off a selection of Intex Above Ground Pools and accessories starting under $7 Prime shipped. One standout for us is on the Intex 10-foot by 30-inch Prism Frame Pool Set at $71.03. Typically selling for over $105, that’s good for a 33% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. This pool is said to be ready for water in 30 minutes once out of the box thanks to the Intex prism frame, which is made of powder-coated Steel and durable 3-ply material liner construction. It can hold 185 gallons of water, includes a filter pump and is a great option for cooling off this summer. Rated 4.4/5 stars, much like the rest of the items in the sale. Not to mention, Intex is a well-known and reviewed brand overall.
Intex 10ft X 30in Prism Frame Pool Set features:
- Enjoy summers of endless fun with an Intex prism frame pool
- Premium features include quality powder coated Steel frames, durable 3-ply material liner and a beautiful design
- Includes 110-120V cartridge filter pump with pump flow Rate of 330 gallons per hour
