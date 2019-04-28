Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10 128GB Smartphone gets $225 discount down to $675

Trusted seller Never-MSRP (99.4% positive all-time feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone for $674.99 shipped. You’d normally pay $900 for the smartphone at Best Buy, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $35 and dropping the price to one of the lowest deals we’ve seen to date. Samsung’s latest flagship Android phone brings with it an almost edge-to-edge display, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual SIM card slots and much more. Out of the box, it’s armed with 128GB of room for content, but if that’s not enough, it features expandable microSD storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get an in-depth look at the handset in our hands-on review.

A perfect way to put your savings to use from today’s deal is by decking out your new handset with a case. One notable option is Spigen’s Tough Armor Case at $16, which protectors your Galaxy S10 with a durable but thin design.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB features:

Do more with Samsung Galaxy S10’s bold form and intelligent battery, and a camera and processor that can do almost anything. Galaxy S10 features a cinematic screen and more power. Its pro-grade camera with optical zoom ensures effortless capture, and ultrasonic fingerprint ID offers a new level of security, unlocking with a tap of the screen.

