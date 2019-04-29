Go 4K with Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console while it’s down at $340 shipped (Reg. $400)

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console for $339.95 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 to redeem the special price. Amazon and Best Buy both charge $400 for PS4 Pro still and today’s deal is matching our previous mention. While the $60 price drop isn’t the deepest, this is about as good as it gets on the high-end Sony machine these days. Now is a great chance to upgrade your PS setup with 4K and HDR support. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find more details on PS4 Pro down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One of those dual controller chargers is a great accessory for anyone looking to dig in to longer play sessions without interruption. But whatever you do, go grab a year of PlayStation Plus for just $40 (Reg. up to $60). We also now have some details on the upcoming next generation PlayStation console including 8K resolution, backwards compatibility and a built-in SSD.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Spectacular graphics – Explore vivid game worlds with rich visuals heightened by PS4 Pro. Enhanced gameplay – Support for faster frame rates delivers super-sharp action for select PS4 games. One unified gaming community – Compatible with every PS4 game. Play online with other PS4 players with PlayStation Plus. Extraordinary entertainment – With up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling for video content.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!