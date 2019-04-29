Illuminate your yard, patio, or walkways w/ this 4-pack of solar lights for just $17 Prime shipped

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a 4-pack of its Solar Lights for $16.99 Prime shipped when you use the code AMTB8IGB at checkout. Normally closer to $35, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you plan to have any spring or summer parties this year, make sure your guests can see well when outside. This 4-pack of solar lights can be used to illuminate a walkway, deck, patio, or even around a pool. Plus, being solar-powered, you’ll never have to worry about changing batteries or running wires. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Scotch 3M Exterior Mounting Tape is probably the best way to secure these around your property. It’s permanent double-sided tape that’s perfect for mounting without screws or holes, especially at just $5.50 Prime shipped.

AMIR Solar Light features:

UPDATED VERSION: The solar panel of AMIR Solar fence Lights has been updated to an excellent version. This fence Lights is more efficient at converting the sunlight into battery charging power. Please NOTE that the lights is designed for decoration not super bright lighting. It is only 22 lumens.

AUTOMATED SWITCH: Built in Intelligent Light Sensor, it can light up automatically at night and auto off at dawn. Pretty light lines for decorating your life!

LONGER LIGHTING TIME: AMIR Solar Deck Lights has powerful built-in 1.2V 600mAh rechargeable Ni-MH Battery, you won’t need to worry about purchasing new batteries every time it runs out of juice.

IP65 + ABS + PC MATERIAL: This Solar Post Lights is designed to be used outdoors. IP65 waterproof and ABS plus PC material construction, specially designed to withstand rainy nights or any bad weather.

