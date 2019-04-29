ASUS’ 23.6-inch Full HD Monitor is down to $110 shipped (2019 low), 31.5-inch Curved: $260

- Apr. 29th 2019 4:08 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the ASUS 23.6-inch Full HD Monitor (VS247H-P) for $109.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg. That’s $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $9. If you don’t have a second display on your desk, you’re missing out on a serious productivity boost. This 23.6-inch offering is a cost-effective way to help you get your work done much faster. Inputs include HDMI, DVI, and VGA. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted the ASUS 31.5-inch Curved 1080p Monitor (VA326H) for $259.99 shipped at Newegg when using code EMCTYVA35 during checkout. It’s currently over $360 at Best Buy. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and DVI. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

ASUS 23.6-inch Full HD Monitor features:

  • LED Monitor 23.6 inch with 1920×1080 resolution and Quick response time of 2ms (GTG) eliminates ghosting and tracers for more fluid video playback
  • 50,000,000:1 ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio dynamically enhances the display’s contrast to delivering lifelike images. Viewing Angle (CR≧10) -170°(H)/160°(V

