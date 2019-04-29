See behind you w/ this highly-rated wireless backup camera kit, down to $68 (Reg. $100)

I-Max (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the AUTO-VOX W1 Wireless Backup Camera Monitor Kit for $68.33 shipped when the code VENPRACA is used at checkout. Normally $102, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This backup camera kit features a wireless monitor and camera, making installation simple. Plus, since it includes the monitor, you can use this whether or not you have a dedicated display in your radio, making it compatible with many more vehicles. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re adding a backup camera to your car, be sure to add a dash cam too. This model is just $45 shipped and will make sure you have a record of all of your drives, potential accidents included.

AUTO-VOX W1 Wireless Backup Camera features:

Fast Installation on Wireless System: Unlike the wired cameras, W1 keeps the rear camera and wireless transmitter separated to save you from the hassle of running wires through the car.

Safety Parking with Superior Night Vision:Six HD LED light start to work automatically in darkness,which ensures to show you a clear image even in night. And it comes with guidelines that helps in measuring accurate distance for parking to avoid collision and scratch backward.

Stable Signal Transmission: W1 has a strong signal to avoid the interference from other wireless devices like Bluetooth devices, home security systems. It can transmit stable and high definition pictures to the monitor. Noted：Place it closer to the monitor and at the same height.

Flexible and Sticky Monitor Mount : The 4.3-inch monitor comes with a washable sticky silicon suction mount ,which allows you to place the display on your windshield or dashboard freely.

