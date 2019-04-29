Blend multiple images with Hydra Pro HDR Editor for Mac, now $30 (Orig. $50)

Cameras sometimes struggle to capture the full range of highlights and shadows in a scene. You can solve this problem with Hydra Pro HDR Editor for Mac, which lets you blend together multiple exposures. Right now, this photography app is just $29.99 (Orig. $49.99) via 9to5Toys Specials.

When you look over a landscape at sunset, your eyes can handle the bright sky and the dark ground. Unfortunately, your camera may struggle to do the same.

With Hydra Pro HDR Editor, you can solve this problem by blending multiple exposures or stretching one RAW file. The app draws out the lost shadows and highlights, giving your photos a more lifelike appearance.

This particular app offers professional tools and high-quality blending, with tone mapping and fast rendering. Experienced snappers can fine tune the blend with advanced controls, while newbies can sit back and let Hydra Pro do the hard work.

Optimized for macOS, this app also integrates perfectly with Apple Photos. This means you can create amazing HDR images without disrupting your workflow.

