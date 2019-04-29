Bose’s multi-room Wireless Speaker lineup is on sale: SoundTouch 10 $149 (Amazon low), more

Amazon is offering Bose’s SoundTouch Wireless Speakers for up to 25% off. Matched at B&H. Our top pick is the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $149 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s deal slashes $50 off the typical rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $10. Much like Sonos, Bose’s SoundTouch offerings are headlined by their multi-room functionality. A sleek design that comes in white or black will help provide a high-end look and sound to your space. The entire lineup works with Alexa, allowing you to control your speakers from Amazon’s Echo devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Head below to find more models on sale.

More Bose speakers on sale:

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).

The smallest one-piece wireless speaker from Bose features delivers room-filling sound;Instant Listening

Works with your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices to play music services like Amazon Music, Spotify, Internet radio stations and your stored music library

Get to your music the easiest way possible—using the powerful app, the intuitive remote or six presets

Part of a full family of multi-room wireless speakers designed to grow with you.Wireless network compatibility: 802.11 b/g/n

Ask away. With the new Bose Skill for Alexa you can now enjoy hands-free voice control of your SoundTouch speakers using any Alexa-enabled device – like the Echo Dot

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!