Bose’s multi-room Wireless Speaker lineup is on sale: SoundTouch 10 $149 (Amazon low), more

Amazon is offering Bose’s SoundTouch Wireless Speakers for up to 25% off. Matched at B&H. Our top pick is the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $149 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s deal slashes $50 off the typical rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $10. Much like Sonos, Bose’s SoundTouch offerings are headlined by their multi-room functionality. A sleek design that comes in white or black will help provide a high-end look and sound to your space. The entire lineup works with Alexa, allowing you to control your speakers from Amazon’s Echo devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Head below to find more models on sale.
More Bose speakers on sale:
- SoundTouch 20: $279 (Reg. $349)
- SoundTouch 30: $399 (Reg. $500)
Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
- The smallest one-piece wireless speaker from Bose features delivers room-filling sound;Instant Listening
- Works with your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices to play music services like Amazon Music, Spotify, Internet radio stations and your stored music library
- Get to your music the easiest way possible—using the powerful app, the intuitive remote or six presets
- Part of a full family of multi-room wireless speakers designed to grow with you.Wireless network compatibility: 802.11 b/g/n
- Ask away. With the new Bose Skill for Alexa you can now enjoy hands-free voice control of your SoundTouch speakers using any Alexa-enabled device – like the Echo Dot
