Enjoy backyard campouts w/ Coleman’s youth tent for just $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

- Apr. 29th 2019 6:25 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Coleman 4×7 Youth Tent for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly around $25, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re planning a camping trip this spring or summer, be sure your kids enjoy it as much as you in this fun tent. Whether you’re camping in the great outdoors or the backyard, this is a great option. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Coleman Youth Tent features:

  • Weather Tec system – patented welded floors and Inverted seams help keep water out
  • Fun design with glow-in-the-dark logo
  • Included rainfly for extra weather protection
  • 7 x 4 ft Foot print, 3 ft Center height
  • 1-Year limited warranty

