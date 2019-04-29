Enjoy backyard campouts w/ Coleman’s youth tent for just $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Coleman 4×7 Youth Tent for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly around $25, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re planning a camping trip this spring or summer, be sure your kids enjoy it as much as you in this fun tent. Whether you’re camping in the great outdoors or the backyard, this is a great option. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Light up the night sky with the outlite A100 Portable Ultra Bright Handheld LED Flashlight with Adjustable Focus for $8 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 new-release at Amazon and a great option when you go to enjoy the great outdoors.

Coleman Youth Tent features:

Weather Tec system – patented welded floors and Inverted seams help keep water out

Fun design with glow-in-the-dark logo

Included rainfly for extra weather protection

7 x 4 ft Foot print, 3 ft Center height

1-Year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!