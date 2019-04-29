Crocs offers an extra 50% off select styles of clogs, sneakers & sandals from $11

The Crocs Last Chance Sale offers an extra 50% off select styles. Discount is applied in cart. Orders of $35 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Bogota Flip Flops will be a go-to for warm weather. Originally these flip flops were priced at $40; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to just $20. These sandals will look great with all of your shorts and feature a cushioned insole for comfort. With over 200 reviews, these sandals are rated 4.3/5 stars. Also, if you’re looking for a sporty option, the Crocband II Slides are marked down to just $12. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Walu Slip-On Sneaker $31 (Orig. $65)
- Bogota Flip Flops $20 (Orig. $40)
- Baya Flip Flops $11 (Orig. $25)
- Crocband II Slide $12 (Orig. $30)
- Swiftwater Wave Slide $20 (Orig. $40)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Eve Slingback Flat $17 (Orig. $35)
- Isabella Block Heel Sandal $30 (Orig. $60)
- Capri Basic Strappy Flip Flops $20 (Orig. $40)
- Isabella T-Strap Sandals $17 (Orig. $35)
- Baya Clog $18 (Orig. $40)
