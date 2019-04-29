Save nearly 50% on D-Link’s 802.11ac USB 3.0 Wi-Fi adapter, now down to $21 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the D-Link USB 3.0 802.11ac Wi-Fi Adapter for $21.24 Prime shipped. Generally $40 at most retailers like B&H, this is a match for its all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. If you’ve got a computer that doesn’t have Wi-Fi built-in, or you’re trying to get faster speeds on older machines, this is a great buy. With 802.11ac 1200Mbps capabilities, you’ll be able to enjoy speedy Wi-Fi through a simple USB port. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

D-Link USB 3.0 802.11ac Wi-Fi Adapter features:

Provides an extensible design that enables Service prioritization for data

Design that delivers high availability, scalability, and for maximum flexibility and price/performance

Backward compatible with 802.11N

Next Generation Wi-Fi AC Technology for Superior Wireless Performance

Dual Band Technology – 2.4GHz (up to 300Mbps) or 5GHz (up to 867Mbps)

Supports USB 3.0 for optimal connection throughput with your laptop or desktop computer (C1 version)

