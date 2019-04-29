Dell’s Inspiron 15 features a Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 for $499, Alienware w/ RTX 2070 at $1,699, more

Walmart is offering the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop with 2GHz Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB for $499 shipped. Also available is the Dell Inspiron 15 with 2.2GHz Rzyen 7/8GB/1TB for $499 shipped. Normally, you’d expect to pay around $600 for the Ryzen 5 model, and close to $800 for the Ryzen 7 model. Either option would be great, and both have their own strengths. We’d recommend the Ryzen 5 model for most as it has more RAM, which helps the computer do more at the same time. But, if raw power is what you’re after, the Ryzen 7 is great too. You can’t go wrong either way, with both offering 1TB of storage to hold all of your documents and photos. Dell’s Inspiron lineup is well-rated.

Dell Inspiron 15 features:

The new Inspiron 5000 Series laptop has been updated with a thinner & lighter design in a head-turning finish plus an array of options to deliver a fully immersive & elevated entertainment experience. Watch your favorite movie & enjoy the crisp detail on the anti-glare 15.6” FHD display. Get the performance you can trust with the latest AMD Ryzen™ Processor with Radeon™ RX Vega Graphics.

