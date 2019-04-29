AirPlay, 4K, and Alexa, make Denon’s 7.2-Ch. Receiver a nice theater upgrade: $330 (Reg. $479)

Amazon is offering the Denon 7.2-Channel 4K Receiver (AVR-S740H) for $329.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $149 off what it has been fetching at retailers like Focus Camera with a few price drops over the last month bringing it to a new Amazon low. Thanks to AirPlay integration, this receiver will let you easily fling audio from iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Support for Alexa enables hands-free volume adjustments, track changes, and input switching. There’s a Denon AVR app for iOS and Android that lets you use your smartphone as a remote. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those speakers won’t wire themselves. Spend $12 on Amazon’s in-house Speaker Wire and you’ll be ready to set up incredible surround sound in your space. You’ll score 100-feet of wire, providing plenty to knock out most home theater setups.

Denon 7.2-Channel 4K Receiver features:

This stereo receiver delivers exceptional brightness, contrast and color leveraging industry leading HLG (hybrid Log-Gamma), HDR (High Dynamic Range), BT.2020, Wide Color Gamut and 4:4:4 Pure Color sub-sampling to impress even the most discerning viewers. Experience 7 AMPLIFIERS (165W per channel) driving amazing power and immersive sound across any room. Upgrade from 5 channel to 5.2.2, 7.1 or 2.1 (zone 2) arrangement for a lifelike sound experience

Deliver Hi-Fi audio sound around your home with AirPlay, Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, Deezer, Amazon Music and more

FULL VOICE CONTROL COMPATIBILITY WITH AMAZON ALEXA lets you sit back and enjoy music without having to reach out for the remote every now and then! Adjust the volume, change the track or switch the inputs absolutely hands-free

