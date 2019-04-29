Get a nice deal on your next digital Xbox purchase: Gift cards now 15% off starting from $21

LoadUp Gifts via Rakuten is offering 15% off Microsoft Xbox Gift Cards today. The $25, $50 and $100 cards are down to $21.25, $42.50 and $85 respectively. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. They also ship via free digital delivery. These discounted Xbox gift cards are a perfect way to get even better deals during Xbox Live Gold and digital Xbox game sales. More details below.

Considering you’re about to stock up on discounted digital titles, you might want to grab an Xbox One AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for $24.99 to keep those controllers juiced up for longer. And you’ll find some great Xbox game deals in this morning’s roundup including Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Borderlands, Rocket League and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Xbox One S All Digital console.

Microsoft Xbox Gift Cards:

This product is a digital code that is sent to you via email. Please note that this product is non-returnable and non-refundable. $25 US Value…Can be redeem to download music, video, and games…Great gift for friends and family…Redeem your code to your U.S. Microsoft account.

