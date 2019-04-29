Adorn your wrist with Fitbit’s Charge 3 Fitness Tracker at a new Amazon low of $120 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $119.95 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy, B&H and Walmart for the same price. Typically selling for $150, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention. Today’s offer is also the lowest it has ever sold for at Amazon. Charge 3 leaves the gate with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications and a full roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Plus, it touts seven-day battery life, which makes it a notable option for those not wanting to have to charge their wearable each night. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,900 shoppers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

A great way to put your savings to use is by picking up some new bands to go with the fitness tracker. Amazon has a variety styles to pair with the Charge 3 from under $5.

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker features:

Strap on the durable, lightweight Charge 3 and begin your next workout without the hassle of going into your phone to configure settings as this tracker automatically detects most exercises. Furthermore, you can connect the Fitbit to an Android, iOS, or Windows-based smartphone and utilize the phone’s GPS to log your next run with real-time pace and distance tracking.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!