GoPro HERO7 Black delivers 4K footage, 12MP images and more for $291 (Reg. $350+)

6Ave via Rakuten offers the GoPro HERO7 Black 4K Action Camera for $291.12 shipped when promo code SAVE15. That’s good for nearly $60 off the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. Best Buy is still charging $400. GoPro HERO7 delivers a 4K camera wrapped in a waterproof body. HyperSmooth Stabilization is GoPro’s latest feature, which offers “gimbal-like stabilization” without any added accessories. Other notable features include voice control, HDR support, 12MP images and live streaming. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now that you have a new GoPro, put your savings to work and pick up some accessories. Amazon offers this 50-piece option for $24 that includes a number of mounts, stickies and more that will have you ready for your next adventure.

GoPro HERO7 features:

HyperSmooth Video Stabilization – Get gimbal-like stabilization—without the gimbal. HERO7 Black predicts your movements and corrects for camera shake to deliver insanely smooth footage

Time Warp Video – Capture super stabilized time lapse videos while you move about a scene. Increase the speed up to 30x to turn longer activities into shareable moments

Super Photo – Get the best photos automatically. With Super Photo, HERO7 Black intelligently applies HDR, local tone mapping or noise reduction to optimize your shots

Rugged + Waterproof – Share experiences you can’t capture with your phone. HERO7 Black is rugged, waterproof without a housing to 33ft (10m) and up for any adventure

