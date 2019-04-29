This HP AiO has AirPrint, a 2.2-inch touchscreen, and fax capabilities: $50 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the HP OfficeJet 5255 Wireless AiO Printer for $49.89 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $20 off the typical rate and is a price we’ve only seen beaten once before. If you’ve got iOS or macOS devices in your home or small office, this AirPrint-compatible AiO is a fantastic way to enable simple mobile printing. Not only can this AiO print, scan, and make copies, it can even send and receive faxes. While this is a piece of technology that we all wish would have died by now, it’s something that several small businesses choose to continue using. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Wireless printing is fantastic until there’s a Wi-Fi hiccup. Ensure that you’re ready to plug in with Cable Matters’ $9 USB-C Printer Cable. Not only will it save you with this printer, it will also have you prepared to plug into label printers, scanners, and more without needing to fidget with clumsy USB-C dongles.

HP OfficeJet 5255 AiO features:

BRAND NEW ALL IN ONE WIRELESS PRINTER UPGRADE – Now with Bluetooth Smart, improved Wi-Fi connectivity, faster print speeds & more!

ACCOMPLISH EVERYTHING IN YOUR HOME OFFICE – This all in one wireless printer adapts to everything your work day requires: print, scan, copy and fax efficiently with a 35-page auto-document feeder, automatic two-sided printing and a 2.2″ touchscreen

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!