Add Logitech’s G513 LIGHTSYNC RGB Keyboard to your desk for $120 (Reg. $150), more from $100

Amazon offers the Logitech G513 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $119.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150 like at Logitech direct, it just recently dropped to $130 at Best Buy. That’s good for an overall 20% discount, is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Logitech’s keyboard features the brand’s advanced Romer G linear mechanical keyswitches and RGB lighting. An aircraft-grade brushed aluminum alloy top case and convenient USB passthrough port round out the keyboard’s design. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Amazon is also offering the Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $97.41 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for an over $22 discount from the going rate and comes within $7.50 of our previous mention. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers.

If you’re looking to tie your battlestation together, then be sure to put your savings towards the Razer Goliathus Extended Mousepad. At $60, it sports Chroma-enabled lighting and has room for a full keyboard and mouse.

Logitech G513 LIGHTSYNC RGB Keyboard features:

Get in the game and keep up with all the action on this Logitech gaming keyboard. The slim design fits easily with gaming setups, while LED backlit RGB mechanical keys are programmable to meet specific gaming styles. Multi-key rollover turns every shot or battle maneuver into a single motion. The cylindrical key shape of this Logitech gaming keyboard provides an easy touch and effortless interaction.

