Add game-driven RGB lighting to your desk w/ Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC Speakers at $170 (New low)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G560 LIGHTSYNC 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Gaming Speakers for $169.99 shipped. You’ll also find them available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer is only the third price drop we’ve seen, the first time it’s dropped under $190 and a new all-time low. The defining factor of these speakers is the game-driven RGB lighting, which allows them to sync up with in-game events for a more immersive experience. In terms of actual audio quality, the 2.1-channel speaker array delivers 240W of power to provide DTS:X Ultra surround sound. Rated 4/5 stars from 100 Best Buy shoppers and you can check out our announcement coverage for an in-depth look.

Looking to save a bit more? Ditch the built-in RGB lighting and bring home Logitech’s Bluetooth MX Sound 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers at $85 instead. That’s 50% off the G560’s price, but you’ll still get the Logitech sound quality, Bluetooth compatibility and more.

Logitech G560 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Speakers features:

Turn up the intensity during gaming sessions with these Logitech LIGHTSYNC gaming speakers. An RGB lighting sequence driven by your games makes play more exciting, while integrated DTS:X Ultra surround sound creates detailed, powerful audio for a more immersive experience. Bluetooth pairing buttons and volume controls allow for effortless operation. Featuring a LIGHTSYNC screen sampler, these Logitech LIGHTSYNC gaming speakers let you build your own custom light show.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!