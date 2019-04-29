Pick up an extra Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for $33 shipped today (Reg. up to $60)

Trusted seller AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the black Xbox Wireless Controller for $32.99 shipped. Simply use code PERKS4ME at checkout. Regularly $60 at Microsoft, this model sells for closer to $45 right now at Amazon. Today’s deal is one of the best we have tracked, beats out the most readily available 2018 holiday prices and is a few bucks under our previous mention. This is the current generation controller with Bluetooth for Windows 10 machines, a textured grip and more. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best gaming deals and down below for more details.

If you don’t need an official Microsoft controller, consider the AmazonBasics model for $25. It is a wired game pad but will save you a few bucks. One of those dual controller chargers is probably a good idea if you go wireless though. Regardless of which option you choose, go grab some discounted Xbox gift cards for even deeper digital deals while you’re at it.

Xbox Wireless Controller:

Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Stay on target with textured grip

Get up to twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console)

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller

