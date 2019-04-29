Track blood pressure from your iPhone with Omron’s $47.50 Bluetooth Monitor (Save 20%)

- Apr. 29th 2019 1:52 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Omron 10 Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor for $47.40 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention from back in November and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. This blood pressure monitor pairs with its companion iOS and Android app over Bluetooth and can also sync data with Apple Health. So if you’re looking for a companion to your Apple Watch, this is a notable option. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 8,400 customers.

If you’re looking to save even more and don’t mind missing out on the added Bluetooth functionality, the Omron 5 Monitor is only $35. Though at Amazon, you can find other, more affordable options in the ballpark of $25.

Omron 10 Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor features:

The Omron 7 Series wireless upper arm monitor with Bluetooth technology has all the features of our 7 Series monitor, plus connectivity to our free Omron Connect app—an online dashboard that lets you track and manage your heart health. Omron has married their accurate technology with connectivity. With the free Omron Connect app, users can wirelessly sync their readings to their smartphone (visit our official website to learn more) so they can know their numbers anywhere, anytime.

