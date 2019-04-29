Fix just about anything w/ this highly-rated 60-in-1 precision screwdriver set at just $10.50

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $10.49 Prime shipped when you use the code HA7ORWHHRA at checkout. Generally $15, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This screwdriver set is perfect for the at-home tinkerer, as it provides everything you need to build a computer, fix a phone, or upgrade your computer to have an SSD. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A must-have when working with small parts is this $5 Prime shipped magnetic tray. It’ll keep your tiny screws at the ready and help you not to lose anything when working on small electronics.

Oria 60-in-1 Screwdriver Kit features:

60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.

A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

4. High Quality : The Unique non-slip driver available on the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum and covered with Silica gel; it also has a ball bearing mounted swivel top to simplify the operation.

