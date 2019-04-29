This Philips Electric Shaver w/ SmartClean charging dock is down to $130 today (Reg. $190)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver with SmartClean (S8950/90) for $129.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for close to $190 and is at the best price we can find. Only once have we seen it go for less on Amazon, which was back in mid-2018 at $126. It features wet/dry operation, a click-on beard styler and the ability to clean, lubricate, dry, and charge in the included dock. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 1,200+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the $130 sale price is still overboard for you, there are some great options out there for a fraction of the price. The Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 2100 goes for just $40 and carries solid reviews. While it does have a pop-up trimmer, you won’t get the cleaning/charging dock. And the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 3000 is another solid budget-friendly option at just $20 Prime shipped.

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver with SmartClean:

Perfection in every pass: Each shaving head moves in 8 directions to cut up to 20 percent more hair

Special Wet & Dry electric Edition with aquatec technology so you can enjoy a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam

The wet & dry electric shave system cuts hairs up to 30 percent closer to the skin for close and comfortable shave

The smart clean system allows for easy maintenance: cleans, lubricates, dries, and charges your shaver

The click on beard styler, equipped with five length settings, gives you the flexibility to create the look you want

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!