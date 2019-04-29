Quest Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars w/ 20g of protein each: 12-pack for $13 (Reg. $23+)

Amazon is offering the 12-pack of Quest Nutrition Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars for $13.08. Simply clip the on-page 20% off coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $24 or so, today’s deal is more than 40% off and the best we can find. Each bar contains 20 grams of protein, 15 grams of fiber and only 1 gram of sugar, making them a great option for in between meals/meetings. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Note: Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for subsequent deliveries at potentially higher rates. More details below.

The Quest bars have dairy-based protein isolates. But if you’re looking for a vegetarian option consider the Vega Protein Snack Bars. You can grab a 12-pack from just $12.50 or so right now with “10 grams of protein from brown rice, pea protein, and hemp.” Speaking of nutrition products, we also have 12 bottles of Soylent Meal Replacement Shakes at 40% off today.

Nutrition Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars:

Craveable Chocolate Peanut Butter flavored protein bar

Made with complete, dairy-based protein isolates

20g protein, 4g net carbs, 1g sugar, 15g fiber per bar

No added sugar and keto-friendly protein bar

Certified Gluten-Free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization.

Box contains 12 Chocolate Peanut Butter flavored Quest Bars

