Be ready for spring DIY projects w/ RYOBI’s 5-tool Li-Ion Combo Kit for $189 (Reg. $350)

Home Depot is offering a 5-tool RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Combo Kit for $189 shipped. Separately, you’d pay around $350 or so to buy all of the included parts. You’ll get a circular saw, chop saw, reciprocating saw, drill, two batteries, a charger, and a LED flashlight with this kit, making it the perfect starter option if you’re just beginning home renovations this spring. I’ve used RYOBI for many years. I own a few of these tools myself and highly recommend picking up the kit. Plus, with the ONE+ system, there are over 125 tools that you can use with the same battery. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for a smaller drill/impact driver combo kit? This one from Milwaukee is just over $110 shipped at Amazon and a great starting point or addition to any DIYer’s toolkit.

RYOBI 5-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries and (1) 18-Volt Dual Chemistry Charger. This kit provides a variety of tools to get all of your projects done. The 1.5 Ah lithium-ion batteries that are included provide over 1.5X runtime and are compatible with over 125+ 18-Volt ONE+ tools. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this RYOBI 18-Volt combo kit includes Cordless Miter Saw, Drill, 5-1/2 in. Circular Saw, Reciprocating Saw, Flashlight, two 1.5 Ah batteries, an 18-volt dual chemistry charger, and an operator’s manual.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!