Be ready for spring DIY projects w/ RYOBI’s 5-tool Li-Ion Combo Kit for $189 (Reg. $350)

- Apr. 29th 2019 2:26 pm ET

$189
0

Home Depot is offering a 5-tool RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Combo Kit for $189 shipped. Separately, you’d pay around $350 or so to buy all of the included parts. You’ll get a circular saw, chop saw, reciprocating saw, drill, two batteries, a charger, and a LED flashlight with this kit, making it the perfect starter option if you’re just beginning home renovations this spring. I’ve used RYOBI for many years. I own a few of these tools myself and highly recommend picking up the kit. Plus, with the ONE+ system, there are over 125 tools that you can use with the same battery. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for a smaller drill/impact driver combo kit? This one from Milwaukee is just over $110 shipped at Amazon and a great starting point or addition to any DIYer’s toolkit.

RYOBI 5-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries and (1) 18-Volt Dual Chemistry Charger. This kit provides a variety of tools to get all of your projects done. The 1.5 Ah lithium-ion batteries that are included provide over 1.5X runtime and are compatible with over 125+ 18-Volt ONE+ tools. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this RYOBI 18-Volt combo kit includes Cordless Miter Saw, Drill, 5-1/2 in. Circular Saw, Reciprocating Saw, Flashlight, two 1.5 Ah batteries, an 18-volt dual chemistry charger, and an operator’s manual.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$189

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Ryobi

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide