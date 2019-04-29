Save 20% on the Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SSD at an Amazon all-time low of $108 shipped

- Apr. 29th 2019 9:47 am ET

Amazon offers the the Samsung 860 QVO 1TB 2.5 Inch Internal Solid State Drive for $107.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Newegg, as well as for $2 more directly from Samsung. While it originally fetched $150, we’ve more recently seen it sell for $135. Today’s price drop shaves 20% off the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Samsung’s SSD boasts up 550MBps sequential transfer speeds and utilizes V-NAND Flash Memory to offer 1TB of storage in a more affordable price point. Even though it is a more budget-conscious SSD, it features the same build quality as Samsung’s higher-end modelsRated 4.4/5 stars from over 105 customers.

Alternatively, Kingston’s $30 240GB A400 SSD is a more affordable option for giving your computer a boost. It touts around 450MBps transfer speeds, but if the 100MBps difference between the Samsung model isn’t a huge deal, then the cash savings will surely be a solid tradeoff. 

When we first covered Samsung’s newer SSD, we weren’t initially sold on its budget-friendly promise. But at over 25% off the original price tag, the drive is a compelling option for those in need of large amounts of SSD storage.

Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SSD features:

  • 1TB Storage Capacity
  • 2.5″ / 7mm Form Factor
  • SATA III 6 Gb/s Interface
  • Up to 550 MB/s Sequential Read Speed
  • Up to 520 MB/s Sequential Write Speed
  • Samsung MJX Controller
  • AES 256-Bit & TCG/Opal v2.0 Encryption
  • TRIM Support
  • 4-Bit MLC V-NAND Flash Memory
  • 1.5 Million Hour MTBF & 360 TBW

