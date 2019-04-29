Soylent Meal Replacement Shakes are 40% off at Amazon, score 12 bottles from $23

Amazon offers the Soylent Meal Replacement Shake 14-ounce Bottle 12-pack in various flavors for $23.40 Prime shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon, select your flavor of choice, and check out with Subscribe & Save. Regularly $39, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re always on the run, a Soylent shake will give you the necessary nutrients you need to keep moving. Available flavors include cacao, strawberry, chai, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for other Soylent deals.

If you don’t want to be locked in to a single flavor, pick up the Soylent Meal Replacement Variety 14-ounce Bottle 12-pack instead. Opt for Cacao-Vanilla-Strawberry or Cafe Vanilla-Mocha-Chai. Each variety pack costs $25.20 Prime shipped after on-page coupon and Subscribe & Save.

Save further by going with the SlimFast Advanced Nutrition Creamy Chocolate Shake 12-pack for $15 via checkout with Subscribe & Save. These are smaller bottles than what you’d get with Soylent at 11 ounces. Still, this drink is rated 4.1/5 stars and an Amazon #1 best-seller in weight loss shakes.

Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for subsequent deliveries at potentially higher rates.

Soylent Meal Replacement Shake:

Soylent carefully and purposefully chooses each ingredient to offer a delicious meal that you can take anywhere and have any time. Because we use plant-based protein, making Soylent requires less water and produces less CO2. Our drinks reduce food waste with a year-long shelf life from manufacture and don’t require refrigeration until opened.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!