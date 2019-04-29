Save big on Titan watches for men & women at up to 40% off during Amazon’s Gold Box sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TitanWatchesUS via Amazon is offering up to 40% off select watches for men and women. Receive free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. A standout from this sale is the men’s Contemporary Chronograph Watch in Brown for $43.40. Regularly priced at $62, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This watch is very stylish for everyday wear and can be easily dressed up or down. It’s also semi water-resistant at up to 50m. Rated 4.9/5 stars with reviews still coming in; however, Titan is a well-known watch brand.

A gorgeous option for women is the Titan Raga Gold Bracelet Watch that’s marked down to $46.20. This watch is regularly priced at $65 and would be a wonderful option for Mother’s Day. Its dainty details are very on-trend and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars.

Titan Chronograph Contemporary Watch features:

Contemporary Brown Leather watch with a round Silver dial

Quartz movement with analog display

Brown Leather strap with a Buckle clasp

42mm Brass case with Mineral Glass window

Water resistant to 50m (165ft: in general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

