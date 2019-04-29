Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Braveland Wizard, Trivia Crack, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Tunable Tuner & Metronome, Your GPS Location Finder Pro, Trivia Crack (No Ads), Braveland Wizard and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Tunable Tuner & Metronome: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Your GPS Location Finder Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WARS ACROSS THE WORLD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Easy get HD Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Braveland Wizard: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from $17, Dragon Quest XI $30, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Office Story: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Civilization VI: $24 (Reg. $60)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!