Snag two TP-Link Kasa KC100 1080p Smart Security Cameras for an all-time low: $80 (20% off)

B&H is currently offering a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa KC100 1080p Smart Security Cameras for $79.99 shipped. Typically selling for $50 each, that’s good for a 20% discount and is the best price we’ve seen all-time. For comparison, the Amazon all-time low has a single camera for $45, with today’s offer beating that by $5. TP-Link’s smart cameras work with Alexa as well as Assistant, making them a perfect addition to a Google Home Hub or Amazon Echo Show. Other notable features include night vision, two-way talk and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 690 shoppers.

If affordability is one of your top priorities, the $26 Wyze Cam is definitely worth considering instead. Even though its less than half the price of TP-Link’s option, you’ll still get access to a 1080p feed and Alexa integration. The main tradeoff here is lack of Google Assistant integration.

TP-Link Kasa 1080p Smart Security Camera features:

Keep an eye on your things with the highly affordable Kasa Spot indoor security camera. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported displays. The Spot even provides HD video up to 20 ft. with Night Vision. Set custom activity zones around important areas to control what alerts you receive. And, with two-way audio, chat with nosy roommates, family or pets.

