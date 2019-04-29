Bring home a new Xbox One S/X bundle from $181: Division 2, Fallout 76 and more

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle with Titanfall 2 and Sunset Overdrive for $337.02 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. This bundle is regularly $500, although it is on sale for $400 right now. This is about $15 worth of extra games so you’re saving as much as $178 off the regular price tag. Even if you aren’t interested in these titles all that much, today’s deal is still one of the best prices on Xbox One X right now. Although we do have some additional bundle offers you should take a look at first down below.

More Xbox One Console Deals:

Grab yourself an extra Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for $33 shipped today (Reg. up to $60) and then some discounted Xbox Gift Cards at 15% off. You might also want to pick up an Xbox One AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for $25 to go with your new console.

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Console Bundle:

Own the Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle, which includes a full-game download of Fallout 76, the prequel to the award-winning RPG series from Bethesda Game Studios. The Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle, which includes a full-game download of Fallout 76, the prequel to the award-winning RPG series from Bethesda Game Studios. Explore, quest, build, and triumph in a vibrant, post-nuclear wasteland. Xbox Live Gold required to play game (sold separately, 1 month included).*

