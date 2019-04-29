YETI’s Hopper Flip Cooler has you ready for summer adventures from $140 (30% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the YETI Hopper Flip Coolers at 30% off. While all three sizes are on sale today, the most affordable option is the Flip 8 at $139.99. Shipping will run you an extra $6 unless you’re an Amazon Prime member, which means free delivery. The Flip 8 is regularly $200 just about everywhere including Amazon and direct from Yeti with today’s deal being the best we can find. This model can carry up to 6 cans with ice and features a 100% leakproof HydroLok zipper, waterproof DryHide shell, a 3 year warranty and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Clearly you’re paying for the brand name with any YETI outdoor product and these coolers are no exception. You can grab this best-selling Arctic Zone for just $32 or the 30-can Coleman soft cooler for only $18 Prime shipped. Either way, you’ll be ready for all your outdoor summer adventures.

YETI Hopper Flip Coolers:

We get up and go when we’re in need of an adventure. But lugging a large cooler out onto the kayak or on a hike — that puts a damper on our day. We needed to make a cooler that was comfortable to haul around but still over-performed in the heat. The Hopper Flip is the perfect solution, with its cubed body, leakproof HydroLok Zipper, and intense ColdCell Insulation. For us, it’s the perfect accessory to your day outdoors.

